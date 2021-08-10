Genesis unveiled the new G80 Sport a little over a month ago when it shared only a few images and limited technical specifications. Hyundai's luxury division has now released more details and photos to mark the vehicle's launch at home in South Korea. There's more to the Sport version than just a slightly more aggressive design as the midsize luxury sedan has received some upgrades underneath the skin.

For example, the rear-wheel steering briefly mentioned last month makes its debut on the G80 Sport to improve handling and lower the turning circle. At speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h), the RWS system turns the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front ones while at higher speeds they turn in the same direction.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G80 Sport

23 Photos

Living up to its name, the G80 Sport has a sportier suspension setup with reworked springs and shock absorbers with different damping based on the selected driving mode. Speaking of which, Genesis has also added a Sport+ mode to unlock the full acceleration capabilities and make the gear shifts as quick as possible.

One feature we are fairly certain not all people are going to like is called Active Sound Design (ASD), which "emphasizes mid to low engine sound notes." In other words, it would appear the G80 Sport pumps out fake engine noise through the speakers inside the cabin to make the engine noise sound more aggressive than it actually is.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood as Genesis will sell the G80 Sport in its domestic market with the familiar 2.5- and 3.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engines and a 2.2-liter diesel. The base gas engine delivers 300 horsepower and 422 Newton-meters (311 pound-feet) of torque while the larger unit is rated at 375 hp and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft).

As for the oil-burner, it produces 207 hp and 441 Nm (325 lb-ft). Regardless of your pick, the Genesis G80 Sport (KDM) comes exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission while all-wheel drive is an option over the standard RWD configuration. The US-spec model is unlikely to include the diesel engine, but other than that, it should be just about the same as the Korean version.

In terms of design, the Cavendish Red paint is exclusive to the G80 Sport, much like those interesting 20-inch wheels featuring a slightly dark finish. The latest flavor of Genesis' BMW 5 Series competitor gets full LED headlights as standard, along with a dark chrome front grille, front-wheel air curtains, and dark chrome window surrounds.

Gasoline-fueled G80 Sport models come with a dual exhaust tip arrangement whereas the diesel version hides it under the rear bumper. Inside, real aluminum inserts and Nappa leather upholsteries are available, along with metal pedals and other Sport-specific upgrades.

Genesis USA has yet to announce when the G80 Sport will be available, but we're expecting it for the 2022 model year.