Lamborghini markets the Huracan Sterrato as an off-road-capable version of its supercar. This video shows how much abuse the model can take, including a big jump.
The first challenge is taking the Sterrato to a rock quarry in the United Kingdom that's open to off-road vehicles. The terrain is too rugged for the Huracan. Rocks bend the lower fascia, and the uneven ground causes the car to lift a wheel in the air. The driver realizes this place is too much for the Lamborghini and goes elsewhere.
Next, the owner discovers what happens if you pull the electronic parking brake while driving. It turns out the Sterrato comes to a stop. The guy also does an off-road J-turn in the rugged Huracan and figure 8s around barrels.
This guy has access to a dirt course and takes the Lamborghini for a few laps. This is what the Sterrato is supposed to do. The supercar does a great job of handling this terrain.
The jump is the final stunt and is the most impressive one. The Sterrato goes far into the air and covers quite a distance. Despite landing at a steep angle, it doesn't seem like the car incurs any severe damage
Lamborghini is only making 1,499 units of the Sterrato, and they have a base price of $278,972. The model has a 1.7-inch suspension lift compared to the Huracan Evo. The track is 1.2 inches wider in front and 1.3 inches broader at the rear. It rides on a unique version of the Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain run-flat tires. Power comes from a 5.2-liter V10 making 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet, and there's a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The automaker claims the model reaches 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph.
Source: Mark McCann via YouTube