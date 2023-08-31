The Jeep Compass is seeing a sales surge as it fights for buyers in a competitive segment. The automaker won’t be making any substantial updates to the model as it rolls into 2024, instead adding a few visual tweaks to the crossover.

The 2024 Compass will feature a new front grille insert. Customers will also have new wheel designs up to 19 inches in size. On the Compass Trailhawk, Jeep will offer a new all-terrain tire. All the updates will have late availability.

Jeep made a more significant update to the model last year. For 2023, the off-road brand put a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the crossover’s tough-looking hood. The engine continues to produce 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The new powertrain, which pairs with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, replaced the 180-hp naturally aspirated 2.4-liter mill.

Last year, the automaker added its Active Drive 4x4 system as standard equipment on the model. The system is fully automatic and comes with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system.

Trims 2024 Price (Incl. destination) 2023 Price (Incl. destination) Sport $29,995 $29,995 Latitude $34,635 $34,535 Altitude $35,935 $36,430 Latitude Lux $36,135 $36,035 Limited $37,390 $37,390 Trailhawk $38,285 $38,185 High Altitude $40,385 $40,880 (Red) $40,590 $40,460

The Jeep Compass is one of the older models in the segment, facing off against the Toyota RAV4 and Ford Bronco Sport. It first went on sale for the 2017MY, receiving its mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year. It received a thorough interior refresh that still looks good as it rolls into 2024.

The cabin has a 10.25-inch infotainment display as standard. Jeep includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a wireless charging pad, giving the vehicle features the customers want.

Sales for the crossover are up 11 percent through the first six months of the year. Jeep is on track to sell over 100,000 Compasses this year. In 2022, the automaker sold 86,175 crossovers, a 14 percent increase for the model from 2021.

The 2024 Jeep Compass doesn’t receive a price bump over the 2023 model, but some prices for the trims and packages have changed. The crossover still starts at $29,995 (all prices include the $1,595 destination charge) for 2024, with the Limited (Red) Edition trim commanding the most at $40,590.

Buyers can get the crossover in one of seven colors: Silver Zynith, Bright White, Diamond Black, Baltic Gray, Hydro Blue, Red Hot, and Sting-Gray. Inside is a tad more limited, with black and black-and-gray colors available. You can configure yours now.