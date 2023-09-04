Polestar has unveiled the Synergy electric fantasy supercar at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, bringing to life three winning designs from the latest Polestar Design Contest.

The 1:1 scale model combines three winning designs that took the honors in the latest competition from a field of over 600 entries. Participants were required to design a Polestar vehicle centered around the experience of performance while providing an advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way.

The judging panel selected two exterior winners and one interior winner, with the resulting Polestar Synergy being the product of over six months of collaboration between the winners and the Polestar Design team to turn three distinct dreams into one cohesive reality.

Inspired by nature, the final design of the fantasy supercar features a single-seat floating interior design with control at its core. At 179.5 inches long and 42.1 inches tall, the vehicle features dramatic proportions and details not yet seen from the brand, with the end result being a stunning supercar silhouette.

Both winning exterior designers, Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai, are based in Paris, France, while the interior designer, Yingxiang Li, is based in China.

Deshmukh's exterior design focused on hollowed-out volumes, inspired by a hammerhead shark, while Desai's design was themed around emotional durability with technical upgradability and materials that age gracefully over time.

The cabin's standout feature is a performance-orientated seating position that offers a new experience focused on "floating comfort and control."

The Polestar Synergy concept will be on display at the Polestar Space in Munich during IAA 2023. After its debut at the show, the 1:1 scale model will be shipped to the US where it will begin its tour as a feature model at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, from October 7, 2023. Later on, it will make other appearances at Polestar locations around the country.

"It's not often student designers receive such exposure at the start of their career, something the Polestar Design Community on Instagram does so well, amplified this year by the 1:1 scale model and its planned tour of Polestar locations around the world," said Maximillian Missoni, Polestar's Head of Design.

Speaking of Hot Wheels, Polestar also announced it is kicking off a partnership with Mattel's brand. Hot Wheels will provide the inspiration for the next Polestar Design Contest that references designs from the American brand's 55-year history. The partnership will also see Polestar's production vehicles being immortalized as Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles in the future.