Living Vehicle specializes in making high-end travel trailers, and its latest offering is the 24-foot HD24. This model takes the amenities from the larger HD30 model and shrinks it down to a smaller footprint. Prices start at $299,995.

The exterior is boxy, but there's a power-folding porch on one side for enjoying a meal in the fresh air. The roof features a bank of solar panels with up to 72 kilowatt hours of energy storage. They can fold out to function as awnings to give campers some shade.

Moving inside, the HD24 looks like a luxury apartment. Living Vehicle touts its dual-zone inverter mini-split HVAC system that can withstand temperatures from -4 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, an optional dehumidifier can generate up to five gallons of purified water a day from the air outside of the trailer.

The cabin includes a 5.0-foot by 8.0-foot area that can serve multiple functions. Living Vehicle says it can be a small office or walk-in closet. The lounge converts into a queen-sized bed, and there's a 42-inch TV. Folding bunk beds stow against one wall. The kitchenette features a movable island, a cooktop, a 13-cubic-foot refrigerator, and a drawer dishwasher. The bathroom includes a shower that measures 32 inches by 36 inches. Customers can even get a clothes washer and dryer.

The trailer has lots of storage, including rods to hang up clothes. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and drawers. There's even a pull-out area for larger items.

The HD24 is available in four trim levels. The base Eco has 600 watts of solar panels. The $359,995 Cor boosts the setup to 1,200 watts of solar. The $459,995 Max supports 2,400 watts, and the $599,995 Pro boosts this to 3,400 watts. Living Vehicle claims that the top model can provide 30 days of off-grid living.

