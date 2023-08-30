Living Vehicle specializes in making high-end travel trailers, and its latest offering is the 24-foot HD24. This model takes the amenities from the larger HD30 model and shrinks it down to a smaller footprint. Prices start at $299,995.

The exterior is boxy, but there's a power-folding porch on one side for enjoying a meal in the fresh air. The roof features a bank of solar panels with up to 72 kilowatt hours of energy storage. They can fold out to function as awnings to give campers some shade.

Gallery: Living Vehicle HD24 Travel Trailer

66 Photos

Moving inside, the HD24 looks like a luxury apartment. Living Vehicle touts its dual-zone inverter mini-split HVAC system that can withstand temperatures from -4 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, an optional dehumidifier can generate up to five gallons of purified water a day from the air outside of the trailer.

The cabin includes a 5.0-foot by 8.0-foot area that can serve multiple functions. Living Vehicle says it can be a small office or walk-in closet. The lounge converts into a queen-sized bed, and there's a 42-inch TV. Folding bunk beds stow against one wall. The kitchenette features a movable island, a cooktop, a 13-cubic-foot refrigerator, and a drawer dishwasher. The bathroom includes a shower that measures 32 inches by 36 inches. Customers can even get a clothes washer and dryer.

The trailer has lots of storage, including rods to hang up clothes. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and drawers. There's even a pull-out area for larger items.

The HD24 is available in four trim levels. The base Eco has 600 watts of solar panels. The $359,995 Cor boosts the setup to 1,200 watts of solar. The $459,995 Max supports 2,400 watts, and the $599,995 Pro boosts this to 3,400 watts. Living Vehicle claims that the top model can provide 30 days of off-grid living.