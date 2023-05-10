In March this year, our spies caught prototypes of the next-generation Audi Q5 testing in northern Europe with production bodies and lights, hinting at an imminent debut. However, for the model’s test session on the Nurburgring, the automaker switches to provisional taillights, giving us mixed signals. Accompanying the Q5 is the hotter SQ5 with quad exhausts integrated into the rear bumper.

Starting with the regular model, at a glance, it looks a lot like the Q4 E-Tron but obviously, there will be some major differences. The front end, for example, will feature a traditional and fully functional grille providing fresh air to the engine bay. After all, aside from the basic design language, the two crossovers don’t have much else in common – the Q5 will be based on the MLB Evo platform, whereas the fully-electric Q4 E-Tron rides on the MEB architecture.

Gallery: Next-Gen Audi SQ5 New Spy Photos

19 Photos

As mentioned above, the Q5 prototype in this video doesn’t wear its final taillights. Chances are high that the camouflage hides a LED strip connecting the clusters, though we can’t confirm that for the time being. The SQ5 test car, in turn, features its production lights as seen in previous spy photos. The footage doesn’t provide a detailed look at the SQ5’s design, but we know it will come with bigger wheels, more aggressive bumpers, and other smaller tweaks compared to the Q5.

Those four exhaust pipes at the back could be hinting at V6 power under the hood, but nothing can’t be confirmed at the moment. Audi could either keep the existing six-cylinder mill and give it some sort of electrification or switch to a four-cylinder unit. Judging by the sound of the SQ5 prototype in the video, it appears that it is using a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Regardless of the engine type, the crossover should have around 350-370 horsepower (260-275 kilowatts).

Audi is still keeping the debut date of the revamped Q5 family in secret. Our educated guess is that the regular model will arrive in the next few months, while the SQ5 should probably debut next year.