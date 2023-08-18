Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will debut his Lotus Evija at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, August 18. The electric hypercar's unique color scheme pays tribute to the 2009 F1 Brawn GP race car from his championship season and includes personalized touches to commemorate his F1 career.

Like all examples of the Lotus Evija, Button’s car is completely bespoke. The unique color scheme, Arctic White, with Verve Yellow and Carbon Black accents, pays tribute to the Brawn GP car from his F1 World Championship season, as does the number 22 prominently displayed on the deployable side mirror housings. It also includes laser-etchings of the dates and locations of his 15 F1 victories on the aluminum strip between the seats, an example of the attention to detail Lotus offers Evija customers.

The cabin of Jenson’s supercar is dominated by white and black perforated leather seats, with an ebony Alcantara headliner and steering wheel. Lime Yellow contrast stitching is another unique feature and adds further eye-catching detail. The same color is used to enhance the look of the pedals, center console rotary, start/stop button, steering wheel-mounted mode switch, and air vent surrounds.

The brake calipers are Verve Yellow, housed in gloss black alloy wheels with magnesium matte black highlights. The center-locking wheel nut is another motorsport-inspired feature of the Evija and is finished in anodized silver. The car looks strikingly different from the Evija Fittipaldi, a black car with gold trim commemorating Emerson Fittipaldi's 1972 F1 championship in the Lotus Type 72.

Lotus says personalization of the Lotus Evija is a significant part of the customer experience, though all versions of the pure electric hypercar are identical in terms of powertrain and performance. At the Quail, the car’s power output was officially revealed as 2,011 horsepower, slightly more than Lotus announced at the car's launch. According to Lotus, that makes the Evija the most powerful production road car ever.

In addition to Button’s Evija, visitors to the Quail will also have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of an all-new track-only performance car that takes inspiration from Lotus’ iconic racing heritage and see the US debut of the Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV.