Earthcruiser Australia completed a build that converted a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series into a 6X6 camper with lots of off-road-oriented equipment. The business calls this the Extreme 330 6x6. It was a customer commission from someone who already has several creations from the company.

There are quite a few upgrades for handling rugged conditions. Earthcruiser installs portal axles for improved ground clearance, and there are differential locks for the three axles. The middle axle has a steering function for better handling. A central tire inflation system allows for remotely inflating the rubber while on the road, and the system can use GPS speed sensing to adjust the pressures based on the road speed.

Four power-extending hydraulic jacks are capable of lifting the motorhome. The system lets travelers easily change a blown tire if something goes wrong during an adventure.

This Land Cruiser rides on an airbag suspension with automatic load and horizon

leveling. It also has Bilstein dampers. Remote disconnecting sway bars can detach for increased wheel articulation. The two fuel tanks hold a total of 72.65 gallons (275 liters), which should provide enough fuel for adventures deep into the wilderness.

The exterior features four lockable toolboxes, an outdoor shower, a cooktop, and a refrigerator. A pass-through section is for storing longer items like fishing rods or skis.

The living area features an electrically rising roof. Inside, there's sleeping space for three, including a spot above the cab. The rear section holds the kitchenette that has CNC-routed Corian countertops. There's a cassette toilet and an indoor shower in addition to the outdoor one. The vehicle supports 72.65 gallons (275 liters) of fresh water and 7.133 gallons (27 liters) of gray water.

Power comes from two 555 amp-hour batteries. This build has 810 watts of solar panels, but Earthcruiser says it can integrate up to 1,152 watts depending on the configuration. There's a 3,000-watt Victron inverter and 200-amp alternator.

The Toyota has Starlink, so travelers have the internet anywhere, even when the vehicle is on the move. The receiver dish has a flush mount on the roof. Exterior cameras provide security when camping. A removable tablet on the dashboard allows for controlling the various functions.

