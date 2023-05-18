A fascinating thing about barn finds is often the mystery surrounding them. What prompts someone to park a vehicle in a building and leave it there for decades? The 1940 Chevrolet in this video was in a shed for so long that the roof was close to collapsing on top of the old Chevy. The folks from IronTrap Garage rescued the forgotten car.

Someone put up beams in the barn to support the collapsing roof, but it seems like a strong gust of wind could knock them over. The IronTrap Garage crew has to nail supports to the joists to make the situation safe for pulling out the car. A skid loader creates a muddy, makeshift road to make room for pulling the Chevy to the farm's driveway.

Once it's out of the garage, you can see the Chevy's condition, and it's rough. The body is the best part. The paint is nasty, but there are no obvious rust holes or significant dents.

Things are worse under the hood. A previous owner was doing engine work on the classic Chevy inline-six that included removing the valve cover and cylinder head. The parts never got put back together.

The interior is the worst part. The dashboard looks decent, but the rest is a mess. A lot of the upholstery is gone, and the back looks like a rat's nest. The lack of rear seats suggests this car is the Business Coupe variant.

Whoever buys this car has a lot of work to do. IronTrap Garage suggests either restoring it to original condition as a survivor or turning the car into a hot rod with a small block Chevy V8 under the hood.

For 1940, Chevy's car lineup was available in three trim levels: Master 85, Master Deluxe, and the Special Deluxe. All of them used a 216.5-cubic-inch (3.55-liter) inline-six that made 85 horsepower. The only gearbox available was a three-speed manual. A wide array of bodies were available, including a coupe, two-door sedan, four-door sedan, convertible, and station wagon.

