The history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race is a tale of courage, innovation, and camaraderie. It commenced in 1923 with a vision to test the limits of automotive endurance. Despite initial skepticism, the race quickly gained momentum, luring daring drivers and pioneering manufacturers to its legendary track. Over the years, the event evolved into a cornerstone of motorsport history, where engineering marvels collided with human tenacity to etch a narrative of triumphs and heartbreaks into the annals of racing lore. Today, it remains one of the world's most important annual motoring events.

The Concours of Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne, is gearing up to host a spectacular gathering of 10 triumphant cars from the iconic endurance race at the prestigious Hampton Court Palace in the UK this September. The exhibition known as the "Le Mans 24 Hours Centenary Celebration" will serve as a grand tribute to the world's foremost motor race, whose maiden occurrence dates back 100 years.

Gallery: 10 wining cars from 24 Hours of Le Mans

43 Photos

Showcasing an array of historic competition vehicles, this exhibition spotlights the legendary endurance machines that have battled fiercely for supremacy on the renowned French circuit throughout the ages. The display spans an array of global motorsports powerhouses including Britain, Germany, Italy, France, and the US. Marking its 11th annual edition, the Concours of Elegance is set to welcome remarkable historic cars from legacy marques like Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Matra, and Rondeau.

Among the illustrious roster of Le Mans legends at the Concours of Elegance, the 1924 Bentley 3 Litre stands tall, a testimony to WO Bentley's journey from skepticism to victory. The Bentley Speed Six 'Old Number One' follows, having secured back-to-back victories in 1929 and 1930. Alfa Romeo's 8C-2300 Zagato adds an Italian touch, being the pioneer Italian car to conquer Le Mans in 1931.

Fast forward, the 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL W194 marks the first German victory at the race and birthed the iconic 'Gullwing' road model. Ferrari's 1963 275P, the sole car of the brand to clinch victories in consecutive years, signifies Ferrari's dominance during that era. Last but not least, the 1968 Ford GT40 and 1974 Matra MS670 highlight a captivating era of motorsport rivalry.

For the full list of Le Mans cars, check out the source link below.