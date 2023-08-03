The blockbuster Jurassic Park film celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. Jeep is getting in on the action by offering a limited-run sticker package inspired by the 1992 Wrangler YJ Sahara that appeared in the film.

Jeep has two versions of the package available, but production is limited to 100 units each, numbered 0 to 99. They are for sale at Jeep Graphic Studio, and listed in stock as of publication. The first package costs $550 and includes two logo door graphics, a numbered center hood graphic, side hood graphics, a numbered swing gate handle graphic, two numbered fender vent graphics, and a numbered shifter insert with a tyrannosaurus rex.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Jurassic Park Sticker Package

2 Photos

The second one is $650 and offers everything in the first, plus a textured Grassy Island transfer case shifter insert. The two packs are available for the 2018-2024 Jeep Wrangler, the 2021-2024 Wrangler 4xe, and the 2020-2023 Gladiator. However, the swing gate handle graphics aren’t available on the off-road pickup. Buyers can match the side hood graphics to their vehicle’s specific trim.

Jeep surprised us by launching a redesigned Wrangler for the 2024 model year. The Wrangler JL originally debuted in late 2017, but the popular off-road SUV has increased competition from the Ford Bronco. An updated design should help it fend off its rival. Wrangler sales are outpacing the Bronco this year, with Jeep selling 84,682 off-roaders compared to Ford’s 58,580 Bronco sales.

The automaker revamped the Wrangler’s seven-slot grille, making it smaller. However, the new design improves engine cooling and makes room for the 8,000-pound factory-installed Warn winch available on Rubicon models for the new year.

Jeep made a 12.3-inch center touchscreen with the latest Uconnect 5 system standard across all trim levels. The company had to redesign the dash to accommodate the larger screen, replacing the round vents with rectangular ones. Jeep didn’t make any changes to the Wrangler’s powertrain lineup.

The updated design will transfer over to the Gladiator for 2024. Spy photos have caught the truck completely undisguised, with a new face and an updated interior. Jeep hasn’t announced when it’d reveal the updated model, but it should break cover before the end of the year.