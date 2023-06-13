The latest recall as listed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) focuses solely on the Jeep Grand Cherokee, but it's a hefty number. 331,401 SUVs going back to 2021 could experience a failure of the rear springs, and by that, we mean the springs could detach and come off while driving. Yikes.

The issue affects both standard Grand Cherokee and stretched Grand Cherokee L models, but only those without an air suspension system. To be more specific, the recall (NHTSA ID 23V-413) lists 114,302 Grand Cherokees possibly at risk, with the remaining 217,099 models being the Grand Cherokee L. Production dates for the recall go back to December 5, 2020 on the L, covering 2021 through 2023 models years. It's less for the Grand Cherokee, starting on May 17, 2021 and extending through 2022 and 2023 model-year SUVs. The suspect production period for both ends on May 31, 2023.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: First Drive

18 Photos

What is the issue exactly? According to the recall, Jeep found that rear coil springs may have been incorrectly installed during these production periods. No details are mentioned on how the springs were misinstalled, but a chronology report identifies two customer assistance records, two field reports, and 17 warranty claims potentially related to this problem. Fortunately, there are no known accidents or injuries due to failures at this time.

Direct owner notification of potentially affected vehicles will begin on July 28. Dealer notification began June 8, and the fix involves a thorough inspection of the rear suspension with repairs to the coil assembly conducted if deemed necessary.

This new recall is the second for the Grand Cherokee L in barely six months. In late December 2022, a software update affecting headlight functionality prompted a recall of approximately 37,000 vehicles. The latest recall is by far the larger of the two, and the largest in a cluster of recent Jeep recalls that have posted in the first half of 2023. A potential electrical short prompted a recall and park-outside advisory for 132,000 Cherokee owners in mid-May. Prior to that, nearly 60,000 Jeep Wranglers were recalled for potential fuel tank ruptures.