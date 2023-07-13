After years of colors like gray, greige, grigio, and white, automakers are introducing vibrant colors again as paint choices. Some of the colors even have fun names to match the boldness of the hues. Not to be outdone, Jeep is introducing two limited-edition colors as options on some 2023 and 2024 models.

Punk'n, a brilliant orange, returns as an option on the 2023 Jeep Gladiator. Originally available for the Gladiator's 2020 introductory model year, the shade is aptly named, looking like a pumpkin with attitude. Offered for a limited time, it joins other colors like Sarge Green, Sting-Gray, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Bright White, and Black as choices on the Jeep pickup truck.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets a color called Bikini, a radiant teal as a $795 exterior paint option. It joins Anvil, a color similar to battleship gray, as well as the same colors as the Jeep Gladiator listed above. Anvil is a popular color on Jeep discussion boards and can appear gray or bluish-gray depending on the lighting. As for the Bikini Teal color, it also changes in the light, appearing either darker or brighter and more radiant.

“Adding the Bikini and Punk’n exterior paint colors this summer is a great time to relaunch these confident and custom colors,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “Like other special-run colors for Wrangler and Gladiator, Bikini and Punk’n appeal to a huge enthusiast following because they’re authentic and adventurous, just like the Jeep community.”

The Jeep Gladiator launched in 2020 and gets a refresh for the 2024 model year, including exterior changes and a revised interior to match the one for the Wrangler. We recently got our hands on the 2024 Wrangler and found that the changes don't significantly alter the fundamental capability of the Jeep but center more on refinements and improvements in technology, safety, and cabin updates.

Jeeps have long been popular thanks to their rugged looks and capabilities. Since Fiat and later Stellantis acquired Jeep as part of a merger with Chrysler, the automaker has not been shy about spreading the Jeep DNA to other vehicles like the 2024 Fiat 600.