The next-generation BMW X2 will arrive with an all-new design. While the newest spy shots show the crossover continuing to wear a full-body camouflage wrap, the coverings can’t completely hide the revamped design or other savory details.

The X2 will adopt the roofline and styling of the X4. It’s a big departure from the current model, which features a more traditional, though stylized, boxy shape. The crossover could also grow in size, with rumors of the X4’s demise hinting at the next-gen X2 filling in for its sibling’s absence. The crossover’s finer design details are hidden under the wrap, but the closed-off grille and “Electrified Vehicle” sticker on the doors makes us believe this is the all-electric iX2 variant.

The new X2 will ride on the automaker’s FAAR platform, allowing the car to accommodate various powertrain types. The iX2 will likely share its setup with the iX1, which features a dual-motor configuration making 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 364 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters) of torque. Single-motor, front-wheel-drive iX2 and iX1 variants are also expected from the automaker.

BMW hasn’t identified the engines that’ll power the non-electric X2, but we predict the automaker will offer the same engine lineup as the new X1. The base engine should be the 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 241 hp (177 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The hotter X2 M35i should return with the next-generation model, likely churning out more than 300 hp (223 kW). We don’t expect BMW to make a full-fat X2 M variant.

Our photographers first spotted the next-generation X2 in October, which likely means the model has several months of development still ahead of it. BMW is still hiding a lot underneath the camouflage.

Rumors say the company will begin producing the new X2 in November 2023, so we’ll likely see it debut in the middle of next year. We don’t expect it to go on sale in the US until early 2024, which would replace the first-generation X2 that first went on sale for the 2018 model year.