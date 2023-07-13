Better late than never, Genesis is bringing the second-generation G90 to Europe. The flagship sedan was originally unveiled in late 2021 in South Korea before arriving in the United States in early 2022. Fast forward to the present day, the luxobarge is celebrating its Euro premiere at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The stately saloon is already available in Germany and Switzerland, although full details about the car will be announced later.

Hyundai's premium division intends to sell the G90 in Europe with two wheelbase sizes, with the SWB to have four or five seats while the LWB will be available strictly as a four-seater. The fancier one is getting individual heated and ventilated rear seats with a massaging function along with leg and footrests. Compared to the SWB, the elongated variant provides an extra 190 millimeters (nearly 7.5 inches) of legroom for passengers sitting in the back.

2024 Genesis G90 (Euro version)

Interestingly, Genesis says it has made a "significant investment" to tweak the G90 for Europe where the luxury brand also sells the G70 Shooting Brake we don't get in the United States. In addition, the cars sold on the Old Continent are going to be "luxuriously specified," so expect a long list of standard equipment to better fight the Maybach S-Class.

One missing piece of the puzzle is the engine lineup. That said, we'll remind you the US-spec car has a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 optionally offered with an electric supercharger. The base engine packs 375 hp and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft) while the beefier one has 409 hp and 549 Nm (405 lb-ft).

As far as size is concerned, the SWB is 5275 mm (207.7 in) long and has a 3180-mm (125.2-in) wheelbase whereas the LWB stretches at 5465 mm (215.2 in) while measuring 3370 mm (132.7 in) between the axles. Both are 1930 mm (76 in) wide and 1490 mm (58.7 in) tall and weigh between 2,025 kg (4,464 lbs) to 2,345 kg (5,170 lbs) depending on equipment and wheelbase length.

There's no word about pricing just yet, although we're certain the G90 will command a significant premium over the G80 available in Germany from €53,480.