The Land Cruiser nameplate left the US market after the 2021MY but Toyota plans to bring it back for 2024MY. However, the off-roader won't be the LC300 available globally but rather the smaller and more affordable Prado. The Japanese brand has been calling this model simply Land Cruiser in Europe for a while and it looks as though it'll be the same story in North America. Should you want the full-fat LC, you'll have to step up to the Lexus LX.

What to expect from tonight's unveiling? Teaser images have suggested it'll be a boxy SUV with retro cues, square lights, and chunky plastic body cladding. Logic tells us the US-bound 2024 Land Cruiser will be mechanically related to the new Lexus GX but obviously less fancy to undercut its posh sibling. At the same time, it should be significantly cheaper than the old Land Cruiser. We're expecting a starting price of under $60,000.

11 Photos

One of the adjacent teaser images shows the four-wheel-drive selector suggesting the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will always send power to both axles. While it likely won't match the off-road prowess of its bigger brother, its capabilities off the beaten path should be more than enough for most people looking for an adventure in the wilderness.

Tonight's livestream will technically be the about the Japanese version, but the US model should be virtually the same. Toyota has also confirmed it intends to sell the 2024 Land Cruiser in Europe where the Prado name was dropped some years ago. Technical specifications are shrouded in mystery although we're not expecting any major changes compared to the Lexus GX. That said, it remains to be seen whether the twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 is planned or the new LC will be sold only with four-cylinder engines.

Toyota is selling a third Land Cruiser flavor in Australia where the ancient J70 is still available. Yes, the model originally introduced in 1984 can be had Down Under, complete with four-cylinder 2.8-liter and 4.5-liter V8 diesels and the choice between a pickup truck body or an SUV body style.