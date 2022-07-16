Flex Automotive Will Turn Late Model Toyota SUVs Into Classic Land Cruisers

Listen to this article

Do you want the style of a classic Toyota SUV with the performance of a modern truck? Well, you’re in luck because the team at Flex Automotive, a Japanese SUV retrofitter, is expanding its operations to America with a new San Diego, CA location. American Toyota enthusiasts can now purchase an SUV that looks like a 60 series Land Cruiser but with modern tech and construction.

With a rich history that dates back to 1967, Flex Automotive currently has a network of 50 dealerships in Japan. These unique dealerships specialize in only one vehicle type from Flex Automotive’s product portfolio. Each dealership specializes in either the Toyota Landcruiser or the Toyota Hiace, which is a large passenger van, that is not sold in the United States.

Flex Automotive calls their products renoca, which is a combination of the words renovation and car. According to Flex Automotive, “Renoca's purpose is to promote a new car culture. It "renovates" used models of Toyota's most durable vehicles, the Landcruiser and Hiace. The fully renovated interior is as if brand new, the exterior is given a classical-looking facelift.”

Flex will offer two Land Cruiser 60 series-inspired SUVs, called the Toyota Land Cruiser 106 and the Toyota Land Cruiser Wonder. Flex Automotive’s Toyota Land Cruiser 106 is based on the modern-day Land Cruiser 100 series with style inspired by the classic Land Cruiser 60 Series. The Land Cruiser 100 Series was on sale from 1999 to 2007 and was also sold in America as the Lexus LX470.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Wonder is built on the Land Cruiser 80 Series and features design cues from the Land Cruiser 60 Series. The Land Cruiser 80 Series is an icon on its own built from 1990 to 2007. It was also sold in America as the Lexus LX450 for those seeking a more luxurious Land Cruiser.

Flex Automotive will also offer a Tacoma-based pick-up truck that will only be sold in the American market. We expect a similar combination of classic Toyota styling with the interior and performance of a modern Tacoma.

If you’re not sure how to plan your build Flex Automotive’s online configurator has you covered. You can customize your new renoca to your exact specification to see if the final build is truly the Toyota of your dreams.