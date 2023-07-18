The Ford Transit and electric E-Transit are getting several upgrades for the 2024 model year in Europe. The van receives new hardware, the latest software, and other improvements that increase its capability, making it a better vehicle for commercial customers.

Ford Pro's new Delivery Assist technology automates several vehicle security functions to help speed up deliveries for busy drivers. The system activates the hazard lights, stops the engine, and locks any doors the driver does not need to use to complete the delivery when the driver puts the van in park.

When the driver returns to the van, pressing the brake pedal turns off the hazards and restarts the engine. Ford says the system could shave up to 20 seconds off one delivery, which over a day of 150 deliveries would save about 50 minutes.

The Transit's list of upgrades for 2024 also includes hardware improvements specific to front-wheel-drive models. The variants get a new eight-speed automatic transmission option, and a new heavy-duty gross axle weight rating package is available. Both are designed to maximize the model's hauling capability.

According to Ford, the new gearbox increases the van's gross vehicle mass (gross vehicle weight) to up to 9,396 pounds (4,250 kilograms), up 1,543 lbs (700 kg). The axle pack raises the front axle's max weight by 330 pounds (150 kg) to 4,409 lbs (2,000 kg).

The company pairs these upgrades with a new wheel hub and brake system that is about 60 lbs (27 kg) lighter than before. While less weight is always welcomed, the new design is also easier to replace. FoMoCo says technicians can save up to two hours when replacing all four brake discs.

The 2024 Transit gets a standard 12.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with SYNC 4, while the driver looks at an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Next year's van will also feature Ford Pro's Upfit Integration System, allowing drivers to control aftermarket equipment through the touchscreen and monitor installed systems like a refrigerator.

The new Transit rolls into 2024 with a suite of standard safety features and driver assistance packages. Goodies include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping alert, blind spot detection, and more. It has 5G capability, Ford Power-Up wireless updates, and new 16-inch wheels.

The updated Ford Transit and E-Transit will be available for order this summer in Europe. The upgrades listed here are specific to the model in that region. The automaker told Motor1.com it will release information about the US van in the fall.

In 2021, the company put a more significant emphasis on its commercial business with the launch of Ford Pro, a separate vehicle services and distribution business unit within the automaker designed to meet the specific needs of commercial customers. Ford Pro integrates the brand's vehicles, software, digital services, and service hubs.