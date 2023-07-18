The current BRZ is less than three years old, but Subaru is already looking to spruce up the coupe by preparing a new version. It's unclear whether it'll be a special edition, an optional package, or a permanent member of the lineup, but a "sharper and more focused" model will be unveiled at the Subiefest California. The sole teaser shows the "BRZ" etched into the headlights is now red, which adds at least five horsepower for each headlight. We kid.

On a more serious note, the reveal on Sunday will come roughly a month after Toyota gave the BRZ's sister model some notable upgrades for the 2024 model year. The GR86 has gained a Performance Pack with upgraded Brembo brakes featuring red four-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers. These hug 12.8 x 1.3-in front and 12.4 x .79-in rear rotors. This kit also adds Sachs dampers filled with high-pressure nitrogen and oil.

Might these goodies also come to the 2024 Subaru BRZ? We'll know what's what on July 23 when the car will be unveiled at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia where the 2023 Subiefest California is set to take place. For what it's worth, the GR86 also gained Trueno Edition edition that includes this Performance Pack.

Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning the Japanese side of Subie has announced plans to work on implementing EyeSight to cars equipped with manual gearboxes, with the three-pedal BRZ to get it first in the Land of the Rising Sun this fall.

Further down the line, wild rumors from Japan claim the Toyobaru will receive hybrid power for its next iteration by combining a turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor. Take these details with a heavy dose of salt but Mag-X reports the cars will use the engine found in the GR Corolla and ride on a different RWD platform that Toyota is developing A report from 2022 published by Best Car Web also stated a hybrid powertrain is planned. However, we must stress that nothing is official.