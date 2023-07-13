Germany's Sport Auto conducts what it brands as Supertests around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Now, the Audi RS4 Avant Competition Plus gets an opportunity to lap the famous track with veteran 'Ring racer Christian Gebhardt behind the wheel.

The RS4 Avant Competition Plus manages to lap the course in 7 minutes 39.35 seconds. To put this time in perspective, Sport Auto lapped a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG around the 'Ring in 7 minutes 40 seconds in 2012. That high-performance grand tourer with gullwing doors was a fraction slower than the new muscle wagon.

The Audi looks calm and controlled in the video. This is likely due to the all-wheel-drive system providing lots of traction and the driver's track knowledge.

Audi debuted the Competition and more hardcore Competition Plus packages for the RS4 Avant in October 2022. The Competition combines the RS Sports Exhaust System Plus system, 17.64 (8 kilograms) less sound deadening, software for quicker gear shifts, a more significant difference between drive modes, and an increased top speed limiter of 180 miles per hour. The option also adds the black exterior trim pack with matte-finish carbon fiber on the mirror caps, front blade, side flaps, sill extensions, and rear diffuser trim. The cabin has RS sports seats with a mix of Dinamica faux suede and Pearl Nappa leather upholstery.

The Competition Plus package has everything from the other version and more. It adds RS Sport Suspension Pro manually adjustable dampers that reduce the ride height by 0.39 inches in the factory setup, and owners can drop the car by an additional 0.39 inches if they choose to. The suspension also gets higher spring rates and stiffer stabilizers. A fixed 1:13.1 steering ratio replaces the stock dynamic steering assist system. The Quattro Sport Differential emphasizes sending more power to the rear. Re-tuned ABS software and ceramic brake discs reduce the stopping distance by 6.56 feet (2 meters) from 62 miles per hour.

Audi doesn't sell the RS4 Avant in the United States and has no intention to sell it in the country. However, the Competition Package is available for the RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback in the US, and the option adds $16,100 to their price.