Audi makes the RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, and RS5 Sportback even more potent by introducing the new Competition and Competition Plus packs to Europe. It's not yet clear whether these upgrades might arrive for the RS5 in the US. We are reaching out to the North American branch to find out.

The Competition package is the starting point for these updates. It includes the RS Sports Exhaust System Plus with two, wide-diameter oval-shaped exhaust pipes. Audi describes the resulting sound as "more intense." Plus, there are about 17.64 pounds (8 kilograms) less sound deadening between the engine compartment and interior, so that occupants can hear more of the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6.

There are also tweaks to the software for the engine and transmission control units. The result is quicker shifts and a larger difference between the various driving modes. The top-speed limiter increases to 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour).

Both Competition packages include a black exterior trim pack. The darker pieces include the badges. Matte-finish carbon covers the mirror caps, front blade, side flaps, sill extensions, and rear diffuser trim. For the first time on the RS4 and RS5, the body is available in crystal-effect Sebring Black. As an optional extra, there are 20-inch wheels in a Phantom Black finish.

Inside, they have seat side panels in Piano Black. The RS sport chairs are available with a mix of Dinamica faux suede and Pearl Nappa leather. The seat belts are black with red edges.

Upgrading to the Competition Plus package gets buyers all of this equipment and more. For example, there are the RS Sport Suspension Pro manually adjustable dampers. As delivered, the changes drop the ride height 0.39 inches (10 millimeters) over the standard RS trims. Buyers can then drop it as much as an additional 0.39 inches if they want.

The suspension also has a higher spring rate, three-way adjustable dampers, and stiffer stabilizers.

The Competition Plus replaces the dynamic steering assist with a fixed 1:13.1 ratio. The Quattro Sport Differential has a new data set for its control unit that emphasizes sending power to the rear. Plus, re-tuned ABS software and ceramic brakes reduce the stopping distance from 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) by 6.56 feet (2 meters).

There are no engine modifications. The models use a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Still, the other tweaks help make the vehicles a bit quicker. The RS4 Avant reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds – 0.2 seconds better than a stock version. The RS5 Coupe and Sportback reach that speed in 3.8 seconds – 0.1 seconds better.

In Europe, the Competition and Competition Plus packs are available starting in July 2023. The Competition equipment is €7,875 ($7,786 at current exchange rates). The Competition Plus is €11,875 ($11,739).