In today's fast-paced world, it’s perfectly understandable why some are finding static car shows a bit on the bland side. While the Goodwood Festival of Speed is not an auto show in the traditional sense of meaning, it is a great place to see classic and modern cars being driven up the famous hill.

With the event's popularity growing over the years, some automakers are choosing to unveil new products here. 2023 is no exception as we'll be witnessing some premieres. The event takes place over the course of four days, kicking off on July 13 and ending on July 16.

Here is the full schedule (local time) for Thursday, July 13:

7 AM - Gates Open

8:35 AM - Spectator Hill Walk - Open Track Crossing

9:20 AM - The Duke of Richmond opens the 30th Festival of Speed

9:20 AM - Goodwood 75 Batch

10:00 AM - Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens

10:05 AM - Manufacturer Batch 1

10:30 AM - Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show

10:35 AM - Rally and Off-Road Batch

11:00 AM - Porsche "Art of Dreams" Moment

11:20 AM - Manufacturer Batch 2

11:30 AM - Air Display - The Red Arrows

11:50 AM - Batch 6a: Supercar Run

12:30 PM - Ineos Launch Moment

12:30 PM - Goodwood Action Sports: Show

12:40 PM - Batch 6b: First Glance + Road Bikes

1:15 PM - Porsche 75

1:50 PM - Porsche 75 Celebration Moment

2:00 PM - Manufacturer Batch 3 + Hyundai N Moment

2:30 PM - Best of FOS 2023 incl. McLaren, Lotus + Jeff Beck Cars

2:30 PM - Red Arrows Q&A

3:00 PM - Goodwood Action Sports: Show

3:30 PM - Timed Practice

4:10 PM - Manufacturer Batch

4:40 PM - Batch 6a: Supercar Run

5:40 PM - Batch 6b: First Glance + Road Bikes

5:30 PM - Goodwood Action Sports: Competition (BMX High Jump)