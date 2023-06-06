Jeep updated the Wrangler for the 2024 model year. The off-roader received a redesigned face and a new touchscreen layout. It'll begin reaching dealers in Q3 of this year, and it will start at $33,690 (all prices include the $1,795 destination charge).

That's how much it will cost for the entry-level, two-door 2024 Wrangler Sport trim. The 2023 Wrangler starts at $32,990. The four-door Sport starts at $37,690, more than the two-door Sport S at $37,190. The Sport S is available with four doors for $41,190 and the 4xe hybrid at $51,790, which is a new trim variant for 2024.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Wrangler

123 Photos

The Willys trim ranges from the $41,190 two-door to the $56,530 4xe. The Sahara is only available in the four-door or 4xe configuration, starting at $49,620, while the High Altitude is only available in the hybrid variant at $68,790. The Rubicon starts at $47,190 for the two-door and can reach $62,380 for the Rubicon 4xe.

Jeep introduced the new Rubicon X trim for 2024, and it costs $56,690 to start. The four-door version is $60,690, while Jeep prices the Rubicon X 4xe at $70,880. Sitting at the top of the Wrangler lineup is the Rubicon 392, which costs $89,390, $5,100 more than the 2023 version.

Model (prices incl. destination) Two-Door Four-Door 4xe Sport $32,990 $37,690 N/A Sport S $37,190 $41,190 $51,790 Willys $41,190 $45,190 $56,530 Sahara N/A $49,620 $58,640 High Altitude N/A N/A $68,790 Rubicon $47,190 $51,190 $62,380 Rubicon X $56,690 $60,690 $70,880 Rubicon 392 N/A $89,390 N/A

Power And Features

The Rubicon 392 features Jeep's 6.4-liter V8 engine that produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The Wrangler's entry-level engine is the 3.6-liter V6, making 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter returns 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the PHEV powertrain in the 4xe makes 375 hp and 470 lb-ft while offering up to 21 miles of all-electric range.

The entry-level Sport trim comes standard with Jeep's V6 engine, a six-speed manual transmission, Dana solid front and rear axles, 17-inch wheels wrapped in 32-inch tires, and the new 12.3-inch Uconnect infotainment screen. The Sport S builds off the Sport by adding adaptive cruise control, the Gorilla glass windshield, automatic headlamps, and more.

The Willys gets larger 33-inch tires on 17-inch tires, giving it 10.8 inches of ground clearance. It has rock rails, a rear-locking differential, the model's new black grille, and Off Road+ mode, which was once exclusive to the Rubicon but is now available on the Rubicon 4xe and Willys models.

The Sport S arrives with the turbo 2.0-liter engine, LED lights all around, and a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox with 18-inch wheels and 32-inch tires. The High Altitude is only available with the 4xe powertrain, featuring 20-inch wheels, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system.

The Rubicon gets a part-time transfer case, front and rear lockers, an electronic sway bar disconnect, and 33-inch tires. The Rubicon X gets some luxury features like Nappa leather seats, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, acoustic front glass, thicker carpet, and steel bumpers. The Rubicon 392 remains at the top of the lineup with its V8 engine, off-road goodies, and hefty price tag.

The Competition

Ford hasn't released pricing for the 2024 Bronco yet, so we don't know how the Wrangler’s new price compares to its competitor. Looking at the Blue Oval's 2023 lineup shows the base Bronco starting at $36,685 for the two-door. However, Ford's consumer site notes that the variant is unavailable to order and has limited availability. That leaves the 2023 Bronco Big Bend as the likeliest entry point for most customers, which starts at $40,675 (price includes Ford's $1,795 destination charge) for the two-door body.

The Wrangler's redesign arrives just as the Bronco begins encroaching on the Jeep's sales lead. Ford lost the sales battle by about 5,500 vehicles through the year's first quarter when Jeep sold 37,971 Wranglers to Ford's 32,430 Broncos. The Jeep's new look might be enough to help it keep the sales crown when it goes on sale this summer.