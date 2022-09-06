Listen to this article

The third-generation Bentley Flying Spur debuted in mid-2019 for the 2020 model year. Since then, Bentley has introduced the Flying Spur Hybrid, the Flying Spur S, and other variants, but now the Flying Spur Speed is joining the lineup. The Speed will be the only way to get Bentley’s W12 engine in the sedan as the company ceased standard Flying Spur W12 production earlier this year.

The twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine produces 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. Bentley routes the power through an eight-speed ZF dual-clutch gearbox, which helps propel the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. It has a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).

The car can send torque to both axles. The car’s Comfort mode sends up to 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque to the front axle. Sport mode keeps things lively by limiting the torque to the front wheels to just 206 lb-ft (280 Nm), sending the rest to the rear wheels. This will sit above the Flying Spur S in Bentley’s portfolio, with Bentley calling it the “most driving-focused” Flying Spur model available.

Bentley enhances the Speed’s look with unique 22-inch wheels available in gloss black, dark tint, or silver. An optional set of 22-inch wheels are also available, finished in either gloss black or pale Brodgar satin. The company also adds a dark tint finish to the grille, headlights, badging, and taillights. Red, Bentley-branded brake calipers are standard, with black-colored units available as a no-cost upgrade.

The brand will continue to offer the Styling Spec and Blackline Spec upgrades on the Flying Spur. The Styling Spec adds several carbon-fiber parts, such as a front splitter, side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, a rear diffuser, and a subtle trunk lid spoiler. The Blackline Spec replaces the car’s brightwork with darker trim pieces.

Inside, the number of leather color choices increases from five to 15. A piano black veneer is standard, with Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut, or Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus as no-cost alternatives. The sedan will also feature unique instrument cluster graphics, 24-way adjustable front and 14-way adjustable rear seats, sports pedals, and more.

Bentley anticipates that the Flying Spur Speed will make up approximately one-third of all Flying Spur orders in the US and Europe. Bentley expects that number in the Middle East to be one in five.