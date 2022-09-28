Listen to this article

Ferrari has had a streak of wonderful one-offs over the past few years – the Omologata, the F12 TRS, and the SP48 Unica, just to name a few. Now the automaker is introducing another special vehicle to its growing range of one-offs dubbed the Ferrari SP51.

Just like those other builds before it, Ferrari created this roadster to the exact specs of one its well-to-do customers. The SP51 is based off the 812 GTS, which means this is a front-engined, V12-powered vehicle, likely with the 812 GTS' same motor. That car uses a 6.5-liter V12 producing 789 horsepower (580 kilowatts) and a has a top speed of 211 miles per hour (340 kmh).

In terms of styling, the SP51 isn't as wild as some of the other one-offs. The headlights and taillights are unique while the front grille is larger and bears exposed carbon fiber. There's a sharp blade element behind the wheel wells, also made out of carbon fiber. And since this is a roadster – meaning there's no retractable roof – a carbon fiber sill with unique body detailing sits just above the driver's head, giving the SP51 its distinctive shape.

The Rosso Passionale paint on the exterior is exclusive to the SP51 as well, and the blue and white livery lining the center of the vehicle is inspired by the 1955 Ferrari 410 S. The Alcantara in the cabin wears the same Rosso Passionale red while that blue-and-white stripe continues in the cabin, lining the central tunnel and the console between the two seats. Blue Kvadrat inserts

The SP51 is heading to a longtime Ferrari customer and a leading collector in Taiwan. Naturally, Ferrari won’t tell us exactly how much its costs, but this is easily a multi-million dollar build.