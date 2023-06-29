Barbie has been an aspirational model for young girls since her creation in 1959. Evolving with the changing times, she represents style, independence, and self-expression while exemplifying the potential to do anything. She has a long resume with over 200 careers, and thanks to a partnership between Warner Bros. Pictures, Mattel, and Xbox, she can now add gamer to her experience.

As a tie-in with the new movie "Barbie," which comes out July 21, Xbox has added content to Forza Horizon 5, including the first-ever Xbox Barbie dolls. Gamers can also hit the road in Barbie's classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette with its EV conversion or Ken's 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, which are available via download from the in-game Message Center.

Also available as a prize giveaway is a Barbie Xbox Series S that has been built into the Barbie DreamHouse. The console features interchangeable SCUF Instinct Custom Controller faceplates ​designed after Barbie and Ken’s distinct on-screen outfits. The giveaway contest starts July 10 on Xbox and Microsoft Rewards.

In addition to the Barbie-themed Corvette and Xbox console, Microsoft is spotlighting some of the real-world "Barbie" developers with a video highlighting the women who work behind the scenes on the Forza franchise. In the video, they speak about their own career journeys, motivations, and personal Barbie connections. The video is available through Xbox and will be shown in a special livestream event on July 14th from the World of Barbie.

One little-known fact about Barbie is she has quite a collection of cars. In addition to the 1956 Chevrolet Corvette, she's been seen driving a C4 Corvette from the 1980s as well as a more recent C5 and C7 model Corvettes. She's also been seen in a Jeep Wrangler and, more recently, a Tesla Model X. When not at work, out with Ken, or working on her dream home; she hits the road to go glamping in her dream camper, a 30-foot custom class A motorhome that includes a full kitchen along with all of the comforts of home