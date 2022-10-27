Listen to this article

Barbie has a new ride. Maserati and Mattel, the makers of the famous doll, partner to create a custom Grecale in an eye-searing shade of pink. The company is making just two of them, and the first is available from the high-end department store Neiman Marcus for $330,000. Details about the second example arrive in 2023.

This Grecale's entire exterior wears pink paint. Acid Yellow highlights appear in places like around the grille, on the hood, and on the lower portion of the rear bumper. An iridescent topcoat adds a rainbow effect to the body. The Barbie name script appears on the front fenders, and the character's B logo is on the C-pillar.

The Grecale rides on black wheels with a multispoke design and black finish. The Maserati trident in the center is Acid Yellow.

Inside, there are even more pink accents. The color appears on the stitching throughout the cabin. Plus, the door panels and center console are also the bright shade. The B emblem is on the headrests.

The Barbie Grecale is the Trofeo trim level of the premium crossover. This means that it has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) at 6,500 rpm and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters). This is enough to get the vehicle to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds. The top speed is 177 mph (285 kph).

The Trofeo uses an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission. The vehicle has all-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential at the rear axle.

Of the $330,000 price, $33,000 will go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project. It partners with charities to provide equal opportunities for girls.

The Grecale goes on sale in the US this fall. Prices start at $64,995 (including the $1,495 destination fee) for the 296-hp (221-kW) GT trim level. The 325-hp (242-kW) Modena grade is $74,395. The range-topping Trofeo goes for $103,995.

