The production of the Ford Fusion was discontinued in July 2020 after the automaker decided to leave the sedan segment in the United States. This move came as a shock for many industry specialists as Ford was still selling well above 100,000 units of the Fusion in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Nevertheless, a very big number of Fusions is still on the road in the United States and Ford has just announced a new recall for the model.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association has published the details regarding campaign number 23V440000, which affects 14,452 examples of the Ford Fusion. More precisely, potentially affected is the Fusion Energy from the 2019 and 2020 model years. The affected vehicles were produced between 6 December 2017 and 27 July 2020 and are equipped with 30 Ah high-voltage batteries. As a reminder, the Fusion Energi was the plug-in hybrid version of the sedan, which was unveiled during the 2012 North American Auto Show in Detroit.

The NHTSA explains that the potentially affected vehicles are equipped with a battery energy control module that may be damaged due to excessive voltage and current flow. This could result in a loss of power or fire, thus increasing the risk of a crash or injury. The agency also says the root cause of the current interrupt device (CID) activation is currently unknown and is under investigation by the automaker.

There’s no fix currently developed, too. Ford is working on a remedy and advises owners of potentially affected cars not to charge their vehicles. Letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be sent on July 10 and second letters once the fix is developed are expected at a later date.

This isn’t the Fusion’s first recall for the year. Back in March, Ford announced a recall for 1,167,825 units of the sedan from the 2013 through 2018 model years. The problem was related to the front brake jounce hoses and the company said the fix was pretty straightforward – both front jounce hoses needed to be replaced and the brakes inspected. Only non-hybrid vehicles were affected by this recall, though.