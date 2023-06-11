The next-generation BMW M5 is still under development, as the latest spy shots from a couple of days ago still show a heavily camouflaged sedan doing the rounds at the Nurburgring.

However, that hasn’t stopped internet-famous car designer X-Tomi from imagining what the next iteration of BMW’s performance sedan could look like, taking inspiration from the images we published as the work week drew to a close.

With styling cues borrowed from the X5 M and X6 M, X-Tomi’s rendering shows a bright red M5 sitting on signature black M wheels and wearing an X-shaped front end that incorporates a black grille with a red outline.

The hood looks very similar to that used on the M4 coupe and the sensor for the radar-guided cruise control sits in the lower part of the front bumper, which is a much better placement than BMW used on the regular 5 Series, where there was an attempt to integrate it in the double-kidney grille, but it’s hard not to notice it once you get a glimpse of it.

The front fenders are also wider than on the run-of-the-mill 5 Series, which is to be expected, considering the M5 will most certainly have wider wheels, as well as beefier brakes.

With this being a fan rendering, some unknowns remain, such as the powertrain that will motivate the seventh-generation BMW M5. Currently, the Bavarian performance sedan is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque in Competition trim.

Rumors say that the next-generation M5 will use the hybrid setup of the XM SUV, so a twin-turbo V8 and a single electric motor that make a combined 644 hp and 590 lb-ft in the base variant and 738 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque in the XM Red Label.

This information hasn’t been confirmed, but we’re pretty sure that BMW will try to one-up the current-gen M5, as well as the electric i5 M60 which packs a dual-motor setup making 590 hp and 549 lb-ft.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.