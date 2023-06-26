Work on the updated Kia Sorento continues and just recently, we shared a spy video of the South Korean SUV undergoing pre-production tests with Michigan registration plates and a full-body camouflage (see the related links below). It seems that the automaker is advancing slowly with the development work on the model and we don’t expect to see its debut before the end of this year. However, you don’t have to wait until the official premiere to see what the 2024 Sorento will look like.

The folks over at Gotcha Cars were kind enough to share this exclusive gallery with us, depicting renderings of the revamped Sorento. While not much can be seen from the earlier spy photos, the front end appears to be completely redesigned with a new radiator grille and vertical headlights. The LED DRLs arrangement is also completely new and there are additional changes to the lower section of the bumper and the lower grille.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Sorento facelift renderings

3 Photos

New wheel designs and a few smaller tweaks to the exterior trim are also found in these renderings. As far as the rear end is concerned, spy photos have confirmed there won’t be major visual changes at the back but these digital drawings propose new internal graphics for the taillights. Also, the form of the bumper appears to be unchanged but there are tweaks to the plastic diffuser.

While these renderings give us a basic idea of what the visual changes on the facelifted Sorento could be, we don’t know much about its powertrain options. Currently, the SUV is sold in the United States with a range of four available engines with a base naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit good for 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts). A turbocharged version of that mill sits above the entry-level offering, producing 281 hp (210 kW). Two electrified powertrains (a standard hybrid and a plug-in hybrid), both with a displacement of 1.6 liters, are currently available with outputs of 227 hp (169 kW) and 261 hp (195 kW) respectively. We don’t expect big changes on that front.