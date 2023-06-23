According to Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume, Audi lags behind its rivals, and software is to blame. To rectify the situation, the automaker will speed up the development of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) for the luxury brand.

The boss commented on Audi's position on Wednesday during the company's Capital Markets Day. He said, "We have faced severe software problems that delayed the launch of exciting electric products," reported Automotive News Europe.

VW Group's software issues aren't a secret. Last year, two reports surfaced highlighting the technical problems behind the scenes. One July report noted that the group's software division was struggling to develop the code for the automaker's next-generation electric vehicles. The difficulties might have delayed new products from Audi, Porsche, and Bentley. In November, another report alleged that VW would have to postpone the launch of Trinity until 2030 due to software problems.

Blume noted that Audi's lineup in China isn't competitive, which the entire group is "highly dependent on." According to ANE, Audi sales were down 16 percent in Q1 2023 compared with last year. However, many global automakers are struggling to compete in China, losing market share over the last few years.

While Audi might be behind, it is focused on turning things around. Next year, the company will launch the Q6 E-Tron, featuring the much-delayed 1.2 software and riding on VW Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that underpins the new Porsche Macan EV. Audi will also introduce the new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) architecture on time starting in 2026.

The electric Q6 will likely break cover before the end of the year. The automaker is already teasing the model, which could offer up to 600 horsepower in the hot RS variant. The automaker could unlock potential with its sport-oriented models under the RS sub-brand. Blume said that the company is already planning to offer a high-performance lineup of BEVs as its speeds up development.

Audi's future is electric, so being behind isn't a good place. The automaker will launch its last ICE-powered car in 2025, with every new model starting in 2026 being purely electric. Audi plans to end global gasoline and diesel vehicle production by 2033, although the company might continue making combustion engines for China depending on the demand. The brand's future vehicles will also be more friendly and less aggressive in their design.