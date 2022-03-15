Mercedes-Benz has given the V8-powered models of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe range a minor update. As a follow-up to the V6-powered model updates from last year, the GT 43 and 53, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S receive subtle yet substantial design upgrades, as well as an important performance enhancement for its mid-cycle refresh.

The changes up front are visual and very familiar as they mimic those that you see on the range's most powerful member, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV. As it stands, the 63 family now looks like they're cast from the same mold.

Other styling updates include a change in color options. Customers who will buy the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe 63 and 63 S are met with a choice of a total of four matte paints, four metallic shades, and two solid colors, including two new colors introduced with the V6 last year: the Spectral Blue Metallic and Spectral Blue Magno.

There are two exclusive paint finishes for the Editions models called the Green Light Magno and the dark gemstone shade Manufaktur Rubellite Red Metallic. The special shades come with a set of 21-inch AMG forged wheels.

Inside, new colors and trims have also been added, including the AMG Performance steering wheel.

Standard between the AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S is the AMG Ride Control+ suspension with continuously adjustable pressure relief valves that adjust the damping force for each wheel to suit the situation in just a few milliseconds. It can be adjusted through the V8 models' various drive modes.

The range-topping AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is still powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 585 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque for the GT 63. On the other hand, the GT 63 S gets the more powerful tune at 639 hp (470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of pulls.

The updated AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S are now available for ordering with pricing that starts at €158,162.90 or around $173,400 with the current exchange rates. They will arrive in European showrooms starting April 2022.