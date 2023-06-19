Aston Martin has no intent to resurrect the Rapide or build any new sedan, for that matter. The company has big plans, and a four-door saloon isn't a part of them, as the body style at all price points continue to lag in popularity behind crossovers.

The company's head of product and marketing strategy, Alex Long, told CarSales.com.au that Aston Martin is setting "lofty objectives" to become "the world's most desirable, ultra-luxury British performance brand." The publication also cited inside sources revealing Aston had no business case for a sedan in the company's portfolio. The Rapide, or anything like it, won't return to Aston's lineup anytime soon.

Gallery: Aston Martin Rapide E

11 Photos

We'll possibly know more about what Aston's future holds on June 27 when the automaker is rumored to unveil a five-year plan. The company is on track to launch its first electric vehicle in 2026, according to Lawrence Stroll, the company's chairman. He admitted earlier this month that not many customers are clamoring for an EV. However, he did reveal that the new model would be a brand-new product with bespoke architecture.

Geely recently acquired a 9.4-percent stake in Aston Martin, giving the UK company access to the Chinese conglomerate's range of technologies. Geely owns several brands like Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Zeekr, Lynn & Co, and others and heavily invests in battery-electric vehicles. Whatever the future holds, Aston won't abandon combustion engines anytime soon as it has seven new models planned under the Vantage, DBS, and DB12 banners, but hybrids are coming.

While the recently launched DB12 packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the mill makes more power than the previous DB11 V12. The engine produces 671 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, helping to send the coupe to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds, so Aston's combustion-powered future is looking bright – it just won't feature a sedan.

The same year Aston ceased Rapide production was also when it started building the DBX, which was in 2020. The crossover quickly became the brand's best-selling model, following the trend of luxury automakers launching high-riding models. It competes in the same arena as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari Purosangue and is Aston’s go-to passenger car for the current era.