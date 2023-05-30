In March this year, Aston Martin’s chairman Lawrence Stroll announced the automaker will introduce at least three overhauled models this year. The first to arrive was the new DB12 and recent spy photos showed a refreshed version of the Vantage is also under development. Thanks to new unofficial renderings, we now know what the two-seater could look like when it arrives later this year.

These drawings by our friends at Kolesa.ru propose a radical design change for the front fascia of the Vantage. Spy photos (see the related links below) have already revealed there’s indeed a redesigned front end in the cards and these renderings propose a look that is heavily inspired by the recently unveiled DB12. Also worth pointing out is that the giant radiator grille at the front matches the look of the spied prototypes.

Gallery: 2024 Aston Martin Vantage facelift renderings

Being a sportier alternative to the DB12, the Vantage rendered here has a carbon fiber diffuser attached to the lower section of the front bumper. There are other aerodynamic touches, including larger air intakes at the two corners of the bumper and more aggressive side skirts. Not much has changed at the back, however, and the only visual tweak we see is the addition of small inlets in the bumper behind the rear wheels.

As far as the engine under the hood is concerned, we believe the Vantage will continue to rely on a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG. In Vantage F1 Edition, that mill generates 527 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. However, in the new DB12, the same unit puts out an impressive 671 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet of torque between 2,750 and 6,000 rpm, suggesting the facelifted Vantage could receive a healthy power boost.

The highlight inside the cabin will most likely be the new infotainment system, which also made its debut in the DB12. Developed entirely by Aston Martin and not using Mercedes-Benz technologies, the system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a new navigation system with online connectivity and 3D mapping, a mobile device application, and over-the-air updates.