The Grand Tour returns next month, with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May traveling through Central Europe. The special, called Eurocrash, will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 16. Amazon has shared very few details about the special, but a trio of teaser images provides a peek at what the boys will be driving.

Hammond, with his love of Americana, will pilot a Chevrolet SSR, which briefly existed from 2003 to 2006. Depending on the model year, it came with either a 5.3- or 6.0-liter V8 engine. Unsurprisingly, it’s not the most audacious vehicle in the group, with Clarkson driving a wild-looking Mitsuoka Le-Seyde, a creation from the mid-90s based on the Nissan Silva S13 (Nissan 180SX). May is in the equally as odd Crosley convertible, a car made in Ohio from late 1930 until the early 1950s.

Amazon has not released a trailer that would highlight the special’s vehicle fun, but one photo shows Clarkson racing someone on horseback. Another image shows the trio at a race track with Clarkson’s face squeezed into a race helmet.

According to The Sun, the Eurocrash special will follow the three on a 1,400-mile journey from Poland to Slovenia, visiting Slovakia and Hungary, too. In the last special, A Scandi Flick, May crashed his car during an event, and it looks like Hammond is the one to cause a crash in this special.

Reports surfaced last year that Hammond had crashed a race car in Poland while filming the Eurocrash special. Photos from the accident shared on social media showed Hammond standing outside the wrecked vehicle under his own power, appearing unhurt, with the race car crashed into a tire barrier.

The Grand Tour era might be coming to a close sooner rather than later. Earlier this year, it was reported that Clarkson would have no new programs airing on Amazon Prime Video past 2024. That doesn’t mean the three won’t continue working together, but fans might have to go elsewhere to see their antics.