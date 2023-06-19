The original Volkswagen Golf was launched in 1974 but it wasn't until 1985 during the Mk2 era that the first all-wheel-drive version went on sale as the Golf Syncro. A more adventurous Country derivative with a lifted suspension and other rugged bits arrived in 1989. Only 7,735 cars were built by Steyr-Daimler-Puch in Austria, and this new custom build based on the current Golf R aims to revive the spirit of the Golf Country.

Previewed by off-road specialist Delta4x4, the hot hatch wants to go where no other Golf R has gone before. The lift kit raises the AWD hot hatch by 80 millimeters (3.14 inches) and is combined with custom 18-inch wheels wrapped around in all-terrain tires. The aftermarket package also contains a roof rack for added practicality along with five extra PIAA lights mounted on the hood.

2023 Volkswagen Golf R by Delta4x4

10 Photos

Delta4x4 says the jacked-up Golf R is only a concept for the time being but mentions it has been envisioned to go into limited production. Should there be enough interest from customers, the plan is to make 25 conversions. It's not going to be cheap as the package is estimated to cost €35,000, so more than a Golf R-Line in Germany (from €33,335).

If Delta4x4 can find 25 people to buy the package, it's going to take anywhere between six to nine months to fully develop the kit and have it ready for conversions. VW is still selling a raised Golf in some markets but only as a wagon. We're talking about the Alltrack with standard all-wheel drive and plastic body cladding around the wheel arches.

VW is unlikely to ever do another Golf Country again as the Wolfsburg-based automaker is focusing even more on cutting costs. With that in mind, low-volume products such as the Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake are being discontinued since VW wants to direct funds to more popular vehicles.

The Golf follows other recent VW-based projects from Delta4x4, including the Multivan T7 and the second-generation Amarok pickup truck. It goes to show Europeans are also fond of modified high-riding vehicles, but obviously not nearly as much as people from North America.