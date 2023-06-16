The Volkswagen Bus has a special place in the company's history. It was quite popular, becoming an icon for millions of people. A new video takes a peek at the model's legacy by visiting Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' vintage division in Germany, highlighting some of the more important models the company produced.

The most interesting VW Bulli shown was a special 1968 T1 Kombi, which features half-tracks. It arrived at the facility in disassembly in three or four boxes of individual parts. In the late 1960s and 1970s, the bus underwent a conversion that added two extra axles while wrapping the rear two in tracks. The bus was an off-road monster, serving mountainous locations in Austria. Only the rear axle is powered, with the front two axles used for steering.

Gallery: Volkswagen Half-Track Fox

8 Photos

The video also highlighted one of the last T3 Multivans, which are now in high demand. The 1992 T3 Limited Last Edition made just 92 horsepower, double that of the 1968 bus with half-tracks. The oldest bus with an operating permit at the facility was a 1950 T1 with a super-small 24.5-horsepower engine in the back.

While the Volkswagen facility was packed with air-cooled engines, EVs were also present. One bus had an electric drive from a modern VW ID model, bridging the gap between old and new. There was also VW's first electric bus, which it built in 1977, decades before the automaker would resurrect the model as an EV. The old electric bus made just 45 hp (34 kilowatts).

The vintage EV is a lot different than the new ID. Buzz that's in production, which debuted last year with 201 hp – a big jump from 45 years ago. The company is also building a 335-hp GTX variant with all-wheel drive, giving the bus a bit of a performance punch. It’ll deliver 339 pound-feet of torque, too.

The company already revealed the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz that's destined for the US this month before it goes on sale in 2024. However, we don't know if it'll be a 2024 or 2025 model, nor if we can add half-tracks. Check back for all the VW Bus news, details, and developments.