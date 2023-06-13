The Rolls-Royce Phantom isn’t exactly the first car that comes to our minds when thinking about performance vehicles. Sure, it has plenty of power thanks to its V12 engine but it’s never meant to be a sporty vehicle. However, Spofec gives the luxury limo a healthy power upgrade combined with a more aggressive look and a lowered stance, turning it into a potent four-door sedan.

Starting with the appearance, you can’t miss those giant wheels. The Phantom Series II now rides on 24-inch polished and brushed Spofec SP3 alloys, developed in cooperation with Vossen and built by the American company using CNC machining technology. Those small openings on the wheels aren’t there just for the look but should provide fresh air to cool the brakes. The rims, Spofec says, are extremely strong and are also suitable for the Phantom EWB long wheelbase model.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Phantom by Spofec

13 Photos

The new wheels come with 295/30 R24 tires on all four corners and a modified adaptive air suspension, which lowers the ride height by about 40 millimeters compared to the stock Phantom. When in motion with speeds above 87 miles per hour (140 kilometers per hour), the suspension returns to its original level.

By far the most important upgrade by Spofec is under the hood. There, the 6.75-liter V12 engine receives a plug-and-play control module with custom injection and ignition maps, as well as a modified boost pressure control. The result is an increased power by 114 horsepower to 685 hp at 5,400 rpm. This reduces the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time to just 5.0 seconds from 5.3 seconds for the standard model and 5.1 seconds (down from 5.4 seconds) for the long wheelbase variant.

Last but not least, there are a few exterior tweaks to match the more powerful powertrain. These include an updated fascia with a new spoiler that reduces the front-axle lift. At the back, there’s a new single-piece panel with a subtle wing on the trunk.