Suppose you had a thing for 1920s-era car design and wanted to make a Gatsby-esque statement at the next Monaco Grand Prix. Or perhaps you want a lair on the high seas worthy of a James Bond villain. If the answer to either of these scenarios is "yes, please," then Andy Waugh Yacht Design has something for you.

Dubbed the Decadence, the 80-meter, or 262-foot catamaran concept is inspired by the automotive and aeronautical advances of the 1920s. It looks like an Auburn Speedster or the "Count Trossi" 1930 Mercedes-Benz SSK. But according to the design firm, it "exemplifies the potential of the SWATH hull form," which refers to the concept of small-waterplane-area-twin-hull vessels.

The design is based on a catamaran with submerged cylindrical hulls attached to a central body by "stilts" with a minimal cross-section. It offers the advantage of several technical developments, including an estimated 70 percent reduction in pitch and roll movements compared to a traditional yacht for greater comfort and safety. All while offering "unique and exciting aesthetic possibilities yet to be fully realized in the luxury superyacht sector," according to the design firm.

Dimensions include a 30-meter or 100-foot beam providing generous interior space with fully enclosable exterior areas on each deck. The sponsons, or outer hulls, provide additional usable space for the crew or technical areas. Renderings also show the Decadence with retractable or inflatable sails, which the firm says provide additional wind power. Primary propulsion would be provided by a radical new propulsion system that could reduce energy usage by up to 30 percent.

The primary challenge with the design is the wide beam which would make it difficult to navigate the tight confines of many marinas or find a suitable berth. According to the firm, the Decadence's size and stability of the SWATH hull "negates the necessity to shelter from adverse weather conditions." Additionally, the superyacht would have the capacity for two tender boats up to 45 feet in length to shuttle people and cargo to and from shore.

Andy Waugh Yacht Design is known for its extravagant designs pushing the superyacht industry's boundaries. However, the boattail speedster design of the Decadence might be its most outrageous concept yet. It's not only a bigger flex than hoisting a Ferrari F40 onboard your yacht for the Monaco Grand Prix, but it would make a statement anywhere it sailed.