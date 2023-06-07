The refreshed 2024 Jeep Wrangler debuted earlier this year at the New York Auto Show, but we only recently received pricing for the iconic off-roader. Most trim levels saw just minor base-price increases, which is certainly normal for an updated model year. The range-topping Rubicon 392, however, jumped by $5,100. That's enough to make the Wrangler a six-figure SUV when optioned up.

Specifically, a fully equipped 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 costs $102,520. That includes Jeep's mandatory $1,795 destination charge, and it also includes a $775 RV tow harness. While technically an option, we recognize it's not exactly a functional item to make your Rubicon 392 driving experience better. But without it on the list, we're still looking at an out-the-door price of $101,745.

That's a hefty figure for any vehicle, never mind a Wrangler. We contacted Jeep in search of details regarding the $5,100 jump, but a reply wasn't received prior to publication. We will absolutely jump in with an update should new information become available.

Hefty though this is, the 2024 Rubicon 392 isn't the first six-figure Jeep Wrangler. That honor goes to the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition, which debuted in February 2023. While the basic package started at just over $90,000, the optional AEV Level II upfit tacked an extra $20,135 to the sticker. Basic math tells us the final price goes beyond $110,000, though in defense of Jeep, production of the 20th Anniversary Edition with the optional upfit was limited to just 150 units total.

Amid this discussion of crazy expensive Wranglers, it's easy to forget the venerable off-roader is still available to the masses in far more affordable trim levels. The least expensive 2024 Jeep Wrangler (and arguably the best choice for off-roading purists) is the two-door Sport with a starting price of $33,690. That gets you a white Jeep with standard-issue 17-inch wheels, driven by a 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine connected to a six-speed manual transmission. It's by no means a bad way to explore the back of beyond, and inside, you still get the new 12.3-inch touchscreen and a modest complement of driver-assist systems.

Look for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler to reach dealerships later this year.