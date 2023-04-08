Listen to this article

In Q1 2023, there was a notable difference in the sales numbers between the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. The Wrangler outsold the Bronco, but there's more to the numbers when analyzed closely.

Ford sold 32,430 units of the Bronco, up by 37.6 percent from 23,573 units sold in the same period last year. The Bronco brand, which includes the Bronco Sport, saw sales growth of 18.3 percent. Ford reported a continued strong demand, driven by conquesting about 60 percent, with top buyers coming from the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

According to Ford, the Bronco family continues to attract a higher mix of female buyers. The Bronco female buyers account for 31 percent of retail sales, an increase of 8 percentage points since its introduction in 2021, based on the most recent customer demographic data through January.

On the other hand, Jeep sold 37,971 units of the Wrangler, which was more than the number of Bronco units sold in the same period. However, this figure is down by 17 percent from 45,551 Wrangler units sold last year.

In contrast, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe's total US sales increased 72 percent over the same period last year. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 38 percent (14,392 units) of total Jeep Wrangler sales in the first quarter of 2023.

"We also continue to see strong demand for our plug-in hybrid vehicles, with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe placing No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as America's best-selling PHEV vehicles," said FCA US Head of Sales Jeff Kommo.

Based on these figures, it appears that the Ford Bronco is gaining ground against the Jeep Wrangler. Despite Jeep's strong sales of the Wrangler 4xe, the overall sales of the Wrangler have declined, while the Bronco brand has seen significant growth.

The reopening of Bronco retail order banks on March 27 could be a sign of the brand's continued growth. Meanwhile, Jeep is getting a foothold elsewhere, primarily in the plug-in hybrid vehicle market. The recent introduction of the 2024 Wrangler could help Jeep's case, but that's something we have yet to see in the months to come.