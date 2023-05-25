Whenever an automaker introduces a car, it almost always shows it in the highest specification. That was the case yesterday when BMW unveiled the new 5 Series as it focused on the i5 M60. We also got some images of a lesser i4 eDrive40 but that was far from a "poverty-spec" configuration since it had the M Sport Package. Thankfully, the German configurator is already up and running, thus giving us the opportunity to see the entry-level flavor.

Behold the 520i without any options. Not available in the United States where the lineup kicks off with the 530i, this base model retails from €57,550 in its domestic market. Only this Alpine White paint is "free," and we can say the same thing about those 18-inch wheels. Inside, it's fitted with Veganza upholstery, which makes the eighth-generation 5 Series the first BMW to offer a fully vegan interior.

2024 BMW 5 Series base model

Obviously, you won't be setting any Nürburgring records for the fastest sedan since the 520i gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 205 horsepower and 330 Newton-meters (243 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’ll do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in seven and a half seconds before topping out at 143 mph (230 km/h).

For a car that measures nearly 200 inches or a little over five meters, it's relatively lightweight. Well, at least by 2023 standards. It tips the scales at 1,725 kilograms (3,802 pounds). For the sake of comparison, the mighty i5 M60 is a whopping 580 kg (1,278 lbs) heavier, so roughly the equivalent of the original Morris Mini-Minor.

Getting back to the price tag, a base i5 M60 costs €99,500, meaning it commands a hefty premium of nearly €42,000 over this "cheap" 520i. Go crazy with the configurator and you can max out the electric M Performance 5 Series Sedan at nearly €130,000. The already confirmed Touring coming next year should be a tad more expensive. Of course, the priciest of the lot is going to be the M5 due around 2025 when it's expected to bring back the wagon shape.