Lexus has a brand new SUV that is going to be unveiled to the world very soon. The first teaser images of the TX hinted at a large family hauler and thanks to new renderings, we can take an early look at the exterior design. If this virtual vehicle looks familiar to you, there’s a very good explanation for that.

According to a report from last month, the Lexus TX is a more premium take on the new Toyota Grand Highlander. If this information is correct, the new model will likely sit above the now-defunct RX L three-row but below the larger GX and LX SUVs. Both the TX and the Grand Highlander are expected to be manufactured at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.

Gallery: Lexus TX renderings

2 Photos

The rendering of the front end proposes a massive grille and sweptback headlights plus vertical accents in the bumper. Looking at the side, the Lexus SUV features a blacked-out D-pillar and pointy taillights, which is a major difference from the Grand Highlander. At the back, a LED strip connects the taillights.

We don’t know how much the two vehicles will have in common. We do know, however, the Grand Highlander has three engines available, starting with the 2.4-liter turbocharged base four-cylinder unit. There's also a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder, while at the top of the range is a hybrid powertrain with 362 horsepower and 400 pound-feet.

If the TX is indeed a posher version of the Grand Highlander, it should rely on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. Depending on the configuration, the Toyota SUV has features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and a head-up display, as well as heated and ventilated seats for the first and second rows. It makes sense for Lexus to upgrade the cabin with even more luxury gadgets plus more premium materials throughout the interior.

The Grand Highlander is planned to go on sale in the United States in late summer 2023. Our assumption is that the posher TX will debut soon after that with sales likely starting before the year’s end.