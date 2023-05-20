The C8 Chevrolet Corvette was heralded as a bargain supercar when it launched in 2020. The base LT1 model, with no options, listed for $59,995. It's hard to imagine such a Corvette actually existed. Yet there is at least one car out there, as shown on Rockcityfilms3's YouTube channel.

According to the owner, he took delivery of his Chevrolet Corvette on July 2, 2020. The car is an early production model base LT1 in Torch Red with zero options. In a world where a brand-new Corvette Z06 lists for almost $200,000 after options, dealer-installed accessories, and market price adjustments, it's refreshing to see a bone stock base model that sold new for $60,000. That same money today will buy a lightly optioned Ford Mustang Mach 1 or cover 90 percent of the list price of a base Porsche Boxster.

Motor1.com reviewed a new LT1 2020 C8 Corvette and thought it felt far richer than the $60k price tag. In its most basic form, it's a genuinely enjoyable sports car that does everything well. The venerable Chevrolet small-block V8 displaces 6.2 liters and features direct injection and dry-sump lubrication. It produces 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque which is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Performance includes a 3.0 second 0 to 60 mph time and a top speed of 190 mph.

So how does the owner of this 2020 Corvette like his car? Does he regret buying the base model car instead of one with the Z51 package, spoilers, and extra options?

At the time of the video, he had already racked up 30,000 miles on his Corvette, which he ordered the day it went on sale. Except for a recall on a transmission coolant tube, he's never had a problem and has no regrets about buying the LT1 package with zero options.

Order the same car today, and it will cost $65,895. For that money, you get eight-way leather power seats, Bose HD stereo with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Z51 performance package, which some people think is a "must-have," adds $6,345 to the cost of the car. But according to at least one person, the base LT1 already comes with everything you need.