We usually associate the GTI suffix with the Golf but Volkswagen has sold other hot hatches over the last several decades. The best of the rest has always been the Polo GTI, which saw the light of production day back in 1998. For its 25th anniversary, the performance subcompact hatchback is getting the special edition treatment to mark the important milestone. Only 2,500 units are being made, with pricing kicking off at €35,205 in Germany.

Available to order from June 1, the Polo GTI Edition 25 is all show without any extra go since it carries over the turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine. The 2.0 TSI continues to produce 204 horsepower (152 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The hardware setup ensures a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in six and a half seconds.

As standard, VW fits the Polo GTI Edition 25 with a sports suspension that lowers the body by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). To sweeten the pot, the folks from Wolfsburg also throw in an electronic differential lock and adaptive matrix LED headlights. The limited-run B-segment model rides on 18-inch Adelaide wheels finished in glossy black to go along with the dark side mirror caps and roof. Customers can order the car with one of the following paints: Smoke Grey Metallic, Pure White, Ascot Grey, Reef Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect, and Kings Red Metallic.

Save for the subtle body graphics and the "One of 2500" logo on the sill panel trim, this Edition 25 is effectively the same as the regular Polo GTI. At an additional cost, buyers can order the Travel Assist system that works at speeds of up to 130 mph (210 km/h) and takes care of steering, braking and acceleration. A couple of infotainment systems are also available to replace the standard eight-inch unit.

The Polo could be on its last legs as VW Thomas Schäfer has warned the implementation of the Euro 7 standard in 2025 could force the company to discontinue the supermini. Fitting the mandatory hardware would add €3,000 to €5,000 to the price tag, making it too expensive. The confirmed arrival of the ID.2 electric hatch in 2025 could also put a nail in the Polo's coffin.