It was a little over two months ago when Volkswagen introduced the facelifted Polo lineup in all but the range-topping GTI flavor. The hot hatch version is now making its world premiere in a rather unusual place as the images were shared on LinkedIn by Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer Volkswagen Passenger Cars. At the moment of writing, only two photos have been published, showing the predictable design evolution of the amped-up Polo.

Naturally, it gets the fully redesigned headlights and wider taillights of the regular supermini, but the design has been spruced up with the usual red accents, dual exhaust tips, and a honeycomb grille with built-in LED daytime running lights akin to the Golf GTI. Chunky two-tone alloy wheels with upgraded brakes featuring red calipers are also noticeable, as are the contrasting black mirrors and roof.

Ralf Brandstätter is promising a “powerful TSI” engine, and he’s likely referring to a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill that produced 204 hp (152 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) towards the end of the pre-facelift model’s life. The Polo GTI offered a six-speed manual gearbox for a while, but the clutch pedal was dropped and it will be interesting to see whether the updated model will also be a DSG-only affair.

Images of the interior have not been provided, but we're expecting a standard digital instrument cluster, new climate controls similar to those of the updated Tiguan and Arteon, along with a 9.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

VW has promised to unveil the revised Polo GTI before the end of the month, and since it's already June 30, the full debut must be imminent. We will update this story once the peeps from Wolfsburg release technical specifications and a complete photo gallery of their Fiesta ST and i20 N fighter.