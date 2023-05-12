In March, BMW teased what it would bring to this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. One model will be "an elegantly sporty, one-off homage to motoring for two," which left us dreaming. With the event a week away, a second teaser may provide our first look at the model.

The images come from Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, who posted them to his personal Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote that he's thinking about a road trip over the Alps "in a beautiful two-seater…" before inviting people to this year's Villa d'Este to see "a brand new one-off from BMW."

One picture depicts a couple and their dog sitting by the roadside overlooking what we think is the Mediterranean. Only a portion of the car's front clip is visible, and it is giving off some serious Z4 vibes. Even the side mirrors look similar, but this is just a teaser and could be a misdirection or just a vintage-looking ad for the event.

The second image is even less revealing. It's a picture of the car's rear end, but it's blurred, obscuring potential details. If we squint, it looks like the coupe has a very sporty diffuser, but few details are visible.

The one-off model won't be the only BMW breaking cover at the event. The automaker previously teased an electric M Performance variant for the 7 Series, which likely is the i7 M70 it mentioned during the i7's original debut in April 2022. It'll be the series' flagship model, packing more than 600 horsepower.

The other car will also add a dash of M to its formula, but we know even less about it. In the announcement, the company said it'd show off "a very special BMW M car." Two months later and it's still unclear what we could see.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long as this year's Villa d'Este begins May 19 and runs through May 23. We could get a few more teasers before the big reveal, so stay tuned to Motor1.com for the latest.

