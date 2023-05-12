Today Honda brings the sixth-generation CR-V to the European market during a special media ceremony held in Offenbach, Germany. The new SUV looks virtually identical to its North American brother on the outside, though there are some major differences under the hood. We will get to them in just a second but first – let’s take a look at the exterior and interior.

The new CR-V retains its predecessor’s overall silhouette but gains a new distinctive front fascia with a bold and large grille flanked by a pair of sleek headlights. Each of the two available powertrains for Europe gets its own grille design. At the back, the changes compared to the previous generation CR-V are less noticeable with the taillights retaining their basic shape but gaining new internal graphics.

Probably more important is the fact that the new CR-V has grown in every dimension. For the 2023 model year, the crossover is wider, longer, and taller, providing more room for its passengers. More precisely, thanks to the 1.6 inches longer wheelbase, there’s 0.6 inches of additional rear legroom and up to 18 percent more luggage capacity depending on the configuration.

Honda seems to be especially proud of the work it has done to the interior. In addition to being more upscale than before, the cabin now has better visibility thanks to lower front corner points and a flatter hood. This combines with the new CR-V’s large glasshouse for “increasing the feeling of openness and delivering a sense of safety and reassurance to all occupants.”

While the American model has base grades with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, there’s no pure combustion powertrain available on the Old Continent. The CR-V hybrid uses a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gas mill, supported by two electric motors. The new crossover also gets a plug-in option for Europe, combining the same combustion unit, two electric motors, and a larger battery pack. The range on electric energy only is up to 51 miles (82 kilometers). Honda doesn’t provide more information, though it says the battery can be fully recharged in just 2.5 hours.