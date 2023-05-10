Formula One champion Max Verstappen got the chance to drive the ultra-powerful Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer at Homestead-Miami Speedway before the recent F1 Miami Grand Prix. This video offers a brief chance to see him behind the wheel.

Indycar racer James Hinchcliffe is there to show off the custom-built CR-V to Verstappen. The F1 driver appears to have lots of fun behind the wheel, including doing some smokey burnouts. He mentions that it has quite a bit of grip.

The CR-V Hybrid Racer is a one-off creation from Honda Performance Development. It features an electrified, twin-turbocharged 2.2-liter V6 Honda Indycar power unit and Xtrac six-speed transmission. The setup is good for around 800 horsepower. Rather than a battery for storing the electricity, the vehicle uses supercapacitors.

The unique machine features carbon-fiber elements with a massive clamshell covering the rear end. The doors have butterfly openings. The windshield, windows, and sunroof come from a production-spec CR-V. The chassis underneath is a custom tube frame. The front suspension and 15-inch Brembo brakes come from an NSX GT3 car. It rides on 20-inch wheels that are 10.5 inches wide in front and 11 inches at the back.

Honda refers to the CR-V Hybrid Racer as a rolling laboratory. The company working out how electrification, energy management, and performance can mix in racing.

Honda is bringing the CR-V Hybrid Racer to several races during the 2023 IndyCar. It'll be doing demonstrations at some of the events.

Verstappen is currently the points leader in the 2023 Formula 1 Driver's Championship. At this story's publication, he has 119 points. His teammate Sergio Perez is in second place with 105 points.

Nothing like the Hybrid Racer is entering production, but the 2023 CR-V introduces a new generation of the crossover. It features an updated interior with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and either a 7.0- or 9.0-inch infotainment screen depending on the trim level. Safety features include a wide-angle camera and a radar system that has a 120-degree view. Depending on the model. buyers can get either a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 190 hp or a hybrid-assisted 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 204 hp.