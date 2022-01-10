WRC is entering the electrified era and Hyundai Motorsport is eager to unveil its 2022 challenger ahead of the season's start later this month. The South Korean’s new car goes by the name of "i20 N Rally1 2022 edition" and has been developed from the ground up to accommodate a hybrid setup. The new 100-kW electric motor will be working with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine representing the sole part carried over from the 2021-spec car.

The e-motor supplied by Kreisel Electrics will deliver an extra 134 horsepower to enable a combined output of around 500 hp in short bursts. Per regulations, drivers will have to use the electric boost in every rally stage. The energy will get back into the battery through regenerative braking. The temporary power hike will be unlockable by simply pressing the accelerator pedal, and as before, the cars will remain four-wheel drive.

Much like the other Rally1 cars, Hyundai's 2022 contender will use a simplified five-gear transmission that will do away with the center differential. In addition, WRC rules for the upcoming season also impact the suspension, which will also be less complex by reducing the wheel travel as well as simpler dampers, hubs, and anti-roll bars.

The i20 N Rally1 2022 edition will be around 70 kilograms (154 pounds) heavier than its predecessor due to the extra hardware commanded by the hybrid setup. Liquid brake cooling is no longer allowed, nor are hidden air ducts. Although on the outside it looks awfully familiar, Hyundai Motorsport's latest rally car benefits from an all-new steel spaceframe chassis conceived to be safer.

Behind the wheel of the Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 rival will be Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak as fulltime drivers while Dani Sordo and Oliver Solberg are going to share a third Rally1 car. The 13-round 2022 WRC season kicks off of January 20-23 with the Monte Carlo Rally.